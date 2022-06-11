Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Economy & Forex 
Economy

Tunisia's central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 7%

06/11/2022 | 05:43am EDT
People walk out of the Central Bank in Tunis

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia's central bank has held its key interest rate unchanged at 7%, the bank said on Friday.

Last month, the bank raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to 7% from 6.25% to combat high inflation, marking the first hike since 2019.

The bank said in statement on Friday it is deeply concerned by the continued aggravation of the current deficit, resulting from a sharp rise in imports.

The current account deficit was -2.7% of GDP during the first four months of 2022, compared with -1.7% in 2021.

It added in statement that exchange reserves were stable at about $8 billion, or about four months of imports.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
