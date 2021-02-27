Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tunisia's main party holds street protest, escalating government row

02/27/2021 | 06:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUNIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tunisia's biggest political party rallied tens of thousands of supporters in the capital on Saturday in a show of strength that could fuel a dispute between the president and prime minister that has paralysed the government. It is the biggest demonstration in Tunisia for years, and party faithful bussed in from across the country chanted "the people want to protect institutions" and "the people want national unity" as they marched in the centre of Tunis.

The moderate Islamist party Ennahda, led by Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, has backed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi in his standoff with President Kais Saied over a cabinet reshuffle.

The dispute has brought to a head months of wrangling between the three men in Tunisia's latest political crisis since a 2019 election delivered a fragmented parliament while propelling Saied, an independent, to the presidency.

It has played out against a grim backdrop of economic anxiety, angry protests, widespread disillusionment with democracy and competing reform demands from foreign lenders and the powerful labour union as sovereign debt repayments loom.

Saied nominated Mechichi as prime minister last summer when the government collapsed after only five months in office, but the two men soon fell out.

Mechichi then turned for support to the two biggest parties in parliament - Ennahda and jailed media mogul Nabil Karoui's Heart of Tunisia.

Last month, Mechichi changed 11 ministers in a reshuffle seen as replacing allies of Saied with those of Ennahda and Heart of Tunisia. The president has refused to swear four of them in, however, saying they had conflicts of interest.

Meanwhile, during protests last month over inequality and police abuses, demonstrators focused most of their anger against Mechichi and Ennahda.

Ennahda billed Saturday's march as "in support of democracy", but it was widely seen as an effort to mobilise popular backing against Saied - raising the spectre of competing protest movements that could lead to polarisation or violence.

Tunisia's 2021 budget forecasts borrowing needs of 19.5 billion Tunisian dinars ($7.2 billion), including about $5 billion in foreign loans. It puts debt repayments due this year at 16 billion dinars.

The country's credit rating has fallen since the coronavirus pandemic began and Tunisian credit default swaps - insurance against sovereign debt defaults - have soared in recent weeks, showing market concerns about its ability to raise funds.

However, demands by foreign lenders for long-term cuts in current spending are opposed by the powerful labour union and could lead to painful reductions in state programmes that might further destabilise the government. ($1 = 2.7 Tunisian dinars) (Writing by Angus McDowall Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aBuffett says he hopes and expects berkshire will be welcoming shareholders to its 2022 annual meeting back in omaha
RE
08:18aBuffett says vice chairman charlie munger will be on stage with him at the annual meeting answering shareholder questions, while vice chairmen greg abel and ajit jain will also be available to answer questions
RE
08:16aBuffett says berkshire's annual meeting this year will be held in los angeles, not omaha, on may 1
RE
08:13aBUFFETT SAYS : 'never bet against america'
RE
08:12aBuffett says berkshire had a 5.1% stake in itochu corp as of dec. 31
RE
08:11aBuffett says berkshire has repurchased more of its shares in 2021, and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future
RE
08:10aBuffett says berkshire spent $24.7 billion on share repurchases in 2020
RE
08:10aUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : Herkimer County IDA OKs tax breaks for Remington Arms buyer
PU
08:08aWarren buffett says he paid too much when his conglomereate berkshire hathaway bought precision castparts, its largest acquisition, in 2016 -- annual letter to berkshire shareholders
RE
07:50aTunisia's main party holds street protest, escalating government row
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity
2Globals stocks slide on inflation fears, dollar gains
3Robinhood plans confidential IPO filing as soon as March - Bloomberg News
4FACTBOX: Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap
5TESLA, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors weigh new stock leadership as broader market wobbles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ