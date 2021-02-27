Tunisia's main party holds street protest, escalating government row

TUNIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tunisia's biggest political party
rallied tens of thousands of supporters in the capital on
Saturday in a show of strength that could fuel a dispute between
the president and prime minister that has paralysed the
government.
It is the biggest demonstration in Tunisia for years, and
party faithful bussed in from across the country chanted "the
people want to protect institutions" and "the people want
national unity" as they marched in the centre of Tunis.
The moderate Islamist party Ennahda, led by Parliament
Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, has backed Prime Minister Hichem
Mechichi in his standoff with President Kais Saied over a
cabinet reshuffle.
The dispute has brought to a head months of wrangling
between the three men in Tunisia's latest political crisis since
a 2019 election delivered a fragmented parliament while
propelling Saied, an independent, to the presidency.
It has played out against a grim backdrop of economic
anxiety, angry protests, widespread disillusionment with
democracy and competing reform demands from foreign lenders and
the powerful labour union as sovereign debt repayments loom.
Saied nominated Mechichi as prime minister last summer when
the government collapsed after only five months in office, but
the two men soon fell out.
Mechichi then turned for support to the two biggest parties
in parliament - Ennahda and jailed media mogul Nabil Karoui's
Heart of Tunisia.
Last month, Mechichi changed 11 ministers in a reshuffle
seen as replacing allies of Saied with those of Ennahda and
Heart of Tunisia. The president has refused to swear four of
them in, however, saying they had conflicts of interest.
Meanwhile, during protests last month over inequality and
police abuses, demonstrators focused most of their anger against
Mechichi and Ennahda.
Ennahda billed Saturday's march as "in support of
democracy", but it was widely seen as an effort to mobilise
popular backing against Saied - raising the spectre of competing
protest movements that could lead to polarisation or violence.
Tunisia's 2021 budget forecasts borrowing needs of 19.5
billion Tunisian dinars ($7.2 billion), including about $5
billion in foreign loans. It puts debt repayments due this year
at 16 billion dinars.
The country's credit rating has fallen since the coronavirus
pandemic began and Tunisian credit default swaps - insurance
against sovereign debt defaults - have soared in recent weeks,
showing market concerns about its ability to raise funds.
However, demands by foreign lenders for long-term cuts in
current spending are opposed by the powerful labour union and
could lead to painful reductions in state programmes that might
further destabilise the government.
($1 = 2.7 Tunisian dinars)
