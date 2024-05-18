TUNIS (Reuters) - About 23 migrants were missing after setting off in a boat from Tunisia towards Italy, the country's national guard said on Saturday.

Tunisia is facing a migration crisis and has replaced Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.

The national guard said it had deployed floating units and had informed the navy to help in the search for the missing people.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara, Editing by Louise Heavens)