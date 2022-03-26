Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tunisia says it has dismantled 150 militant cells in past 6 months

03/26/2022 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian police forces have dismantled about 150 militant cells in the past six months, a spokesman for the National Guard said on Saturday.

He added that some of the foreign militants arrested were planning to join "Jond Kilafha", a group linked to Islamic State in Libya and in the mountains on the Tunisian-Algerian border.

"Attempts of attacks targeting neighbouring countries were thwarted and a cell that was planning to stab the interior minister in the south of the country was dismantled," Houssem Eddine Jbebli told reporters.

The North African nation has been under a state of emergency since 2015, after an assault in which a number of presidential guards were killed.

Tunisian security forces have thwarted most militant plots in recent years and have become more efficient at responding to those attacks that do occur.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:59aWith tears and uncertainty, locals leave earthquake-hit Azores island
RE
10:27aBiden meets top Ukrainian officials in Poland
RE
10:27aBiden meets top Ukrainian officials in Poland
RE
10:24aPolish President says he asked Biden about speeding up military purchases
RE
10:04aRussian forces take Chernobyl workers' town; more fighting in Mariupol
RE
10:02aIraq parliament fails to elect new state president over lack of quorum
RE
09:54aTunisia says it has dismantled 150 militant cells in past 6 months
RE
09:28aPhilippines evacuates residents as small volcano spews mile-high plume
RE
09:26aUK's Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republics
RE
08:21aSWISS NATIONAL BANK'S JORDAN : euro-franc parity not economically important
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading in normal mode on Mon..
2Russian forces take Chernobyl workers' town; more fighting in Mariupol
3Chinese minister seeks normal India ties, Delhi says ease border tensio..
4'Great concern' over China-Solomon Islands deal: Australia PM
5France wants to build floating LNG terminal at Le Havre  Les Echos

HOT NEWS