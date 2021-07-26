Tunisia should retain reserves, secure IMF deal to dodge downgrade -Fitch

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Tunisia, which has lurched into
its worst political crisis since the Arab Spring protests in
2011, needs to save its foreign exchange reserves and secure a
deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to avoid another
sovereign rating downgrade, credit rating agency Fitch said on
Monday.
The North African country's economic difficulties have
already seen its rating chopped once by Fitch this month, but
the weekend's move by President Kais Saied to oust the
government with help from the army has thrust it into full-blown
turmoil.
Fitch's primary sovereign analyst Cedric Berry laid out what
could trigger another downgrade from its current B- grade into
the CCC bracket, which is the last stop before default.
"It would be a mix of things," Berry told Reuters. "One is
the external finances, and if we see the FX reserves dropping
rapidly in the context of a diminishing prospect of an IMF
deal".
An IMF spokesperson told Reuters that it was closely
monitoring the situation in Tunisia but stood ready to continue
its support.
Failure to agree a deal, which had been expected to be worth
around $4 billion, would keep heavy reliance on domestic banks
to provide funding with the country now unlikely to be able to
borrow in international bond markets as planned, Fitch said.
The country, which was the only democracy to emerge from the
Arab Spring protests a decade ago, faces public debt payments
worth around 4% of GDP per year on average over the next two
years, the rating firm estimates.
Its current account deficits are projected to average around
8% of GDP over the same period, 17% of GDP is spent on public
sector wages, while foreign-exchange reserves have dropped by
around a billion dollars since the start of the year to $8.9
billion.
When asked whether Fitch was prepared to wait till the end
of the year before it makes a decision on rating, Berry said:
"It is very unclear - the negative outlook is based on factors
that don't follow a clean timeline."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Aurora Ellis)