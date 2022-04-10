Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tunisia to compensate revolution's dead and wounded - president

04/10/2022 | 05:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tunisia's new government swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied, facing political and economic crisis and accusations he took power in a coup, announced compensation on Sunday for the families of those killed and wounded in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy to the country.

Saied last month dissolved parliament, imposing one-man rule after governing by decree since the summer. He has said he was trying to save the north African country from collapse.

The Tunisian dinar has fallen to three-year lows and a delegation is to go to Washington this month to seek a deal with the International Monetary Fund

Saied's decree on Saturday approves compensation for the families of "martyrs" and police and army killed and wounded defending the country from what he called "terrorist attacks" in the years after the revolution that sparked the Arab uprisings around the region.

Dozens of youths were killed and hundreds injured during an uprising against the rule of then-president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

Saied has promised to uphold rights and freedoms won in the revolution, but his critics say his actions, which also include replacing a body that guaranteed judicial independence, show he is determined to cement one-man rule.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43aRussia increases its emergency spending fund by $3.5 billion
RE
05:34aWestern Sahara's Polisario Front suspends contact with Spain
RE
05:31aIran MPs set conditions for reviving 2015 nuclear deal amid stalled talks
RE
05:26aExplainer-What you need to know about France's presidential election
RE
05:25aEgypt's urban inflation accelerates to 10.5% in March
RE
05:11aEgypt's urban inflation accelerates to 10.5% in March
RE
05:11aNigeria's electricity grid collapses for the second time in a month
RE
05:07aAt least 13 dead, another 10 missing as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia
RE
05:06aTunisia to compensate revolution's dead and wounded - president
RE
04:39aShanghai COVID cases keep rising, food supply problems persist
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk, On Twitter Blue Subscription, Says "Maybe Even An Option To ..
2Zelenskiy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid
3Shanghai COVID cases keep rising, food supply problems persist
4Macron faces a tough fight as France votes on Sunday
5Shanghai COVID cases keep rising, food supply problems persist

HOT NEWS