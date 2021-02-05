Tunisian banks agree 250 mln euro syndicated loan for the government

TUNIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Tunisian banks have agreed a 250
million euro syndicated loan to be used by the government to
finance the 2021 budget, a senior official told Reuters on
Friday.
Tunisia's 2021 budget forecasts borrowing needs at 19.5
billion dinars($7.2 billion), including about $5 billion in
foreign loans and $2.2 billion from the local market.
It puts debt repayments due this year at 16 billion dinars,
up from 11 billion dinars in 2020.
Tunisia faces unprecedented economic hardship with a fiscal
deficit of 11.5% of GDP in 2020, the highest in nearly four
decades.
The 2021 budget aims to cut the fiscal deficit to 6.6 pct.
($1 = 2.7208 Tunisian dinars)
