Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tunisian banks agree 250 mln euro syndicated loan for the government

02/05/2021 | 01:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUNIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Tunisian banks have agreed a 250 million euro syndicated loan to be used by the government to finance the 2021 budget, a senior official told Reuters on Friday.

Tunisia's 2021 budget forecasts borrowing needs at 19.5 billion dinars($7.2 billion), including about $5 billion in foreign loans and $2.2 billion from the local market.

It puts debt repayments due this year at 16 billion dinars, up from 11 billion dinars in 2020.

Tunisia faces unprecedented economic hardship with a fiscal deficit of 11.5% of GDP in 2020, the highest in nearly four decades.

The 2021 budget aims to cut the fiscal deficit to 6.6 pct.

($1 = 2.7208 Tunisian dinars) (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:56aCOVAX bottlenecks need to be urgently addressed, U.N. agency says
RE
07:55aOil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ output cuts
RE
07:54aWorld shares hit new peak on stimulus hopes, oil gains
RE
07:52aStalling U.S. labor market boosts Biden's push for hefty stimulus package
RE
07:46aGermany's COVID-19 lockdown likely to be extended for another two weeks- Bloomberg News
RE
07:43aPrudential CEO mulls shrinking life insurance, "low growth" businesses
RE
07:41aInternational Criminal Court rules it has jurisdiction over Palestinian Territories
RE
07:40aU.S. SEC names Kelly L. Gibson acting deputy director of enforcement
RE
07:40aU.s. securities and exchange commission names kelly l. gibson acting deputy director of enforcement division -statement
RE
07:38aCoca-Cola's South African bottler to increase black ownership stake to 20%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3'To the moon' or to a lawyer, GameStop investors cope with stock's rollercoaster
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed Kuaishou more than doubles in Hong Kong debut after $5.4 billion I..
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Luckin Coffee seeks U.S. Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ