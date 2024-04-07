With the improvement in weather, the number of migrant boats heading from Tunisia to the Italian coast has increased significantly.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
TUNIS (Reuters) - The Tunisian coastguard has retrieved the bodies of 13 migrants off Tunisia and rescued 1,867 others in a number of separate incidents in the Mediterranean, the national guard said on Sunday.
