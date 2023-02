The defence team for Abd El Hamid Jlassi and Kyham Turki, both critics of President Kais Saied, and businessman Kamel Ltaif said it had boycotted a plea hearing because the conditions for a fair trial had not been met.

In recent weeks, Tunisian police have arrested more than 12 people including opposition politicians, activists, protest organisers and a media figure, as well as an influential business leader and two judges.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Mark Potter)