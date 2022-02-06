Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tunisian judges accuse president of seeking control, setting up new struggle

02/06/2022 | 03:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Man stands outside the Supreme Judicial Council building in Tunis

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian judges on Sunday rejected President Kais Saied's moves to disband the council that oversees them, a move they see as undermining their independence, setting up a new struggle over his consolidation of power.

Saied announced overnight he was dissolving the Supreme Judicial Council, one of the few remaining state bodies still able to act independently of him, the latest in a series of moves his opponents call a coup.

In July he suddenly suspended parliament, dismissed the prime minister and said he could rule by decree, and he has since said he will rewrite the 2014 democratic constitution before putting it to a public referendum.

Saied has vowed to uphold rights and freedoms won in the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy, but his critics say he is leaning increasingly on the security forces and fear he will take a harsher stance against dissent.

However, Tunisia's dire economic problems and a looming crisis in public finances risk undermining Saied's declared plan to reset the 2011 revolution with a new constitution, raising the possibility of public unrest.

Saied has been tussling with the judiciary for months, criticising its decisions, accusing it of corruption and saying it has been infiltrated by his political enemies.

The Supreme Judicial Council head, Youssef Bouzakher, early on Sunday said its dissolution was illegal and marked an attempt to bring judges under presidential instruction.

"Judges will not stay silent," he warned.

Later, two other judicial organisations condemned the move as unconstitutional. The Young Magistrates Association said it was part of a political purge of the judiciary and the Judges Association said Saied was trying to amass all powers in his own hands.

Saied, a constitutional law professor before running for president in 2019, is married to a judge and has repeatedly said that the judiciary should remember it represents a function of the state rather than being the state itself.

In January, he revoked financial privileges for the council's members, accusing the independent body established in 2016 of appointing judges to their positions based on loyalty to its leadership.

"Their place is not where they sit now, but where the accused stand," Saied said of the council members in his overnight speech, delivered from the building of the Interior Ministry, which oversees Tunisia's security forces.

Saied had called on supporters to protest against the council on Sunday, but only a few hundred people turned up. Some held a banner saying: "The people want to cleanse the judiciary."

Several main parties in the suspended parliament, including the moderate Islamist Ennahda which has been part of successive governments since 2011, accuse Saied of a coup.

Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi, who is also the speaker of the suspended parliament, said in a statement on Sunday that the body rejected Saied's decision to dissolve the council and voiced solidarity with the judges.

Three other parties, Attayar, Joumhouri and Ettakatol, issued a joint statement rejecting the move.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Nick Macfie)

By Tarek Amara


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:48pEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE : Europe's energy security and EU-US cooperation
PU
04:34pOttawa mayor declares state of emergency to deal with trucking blockade
RE
04:33pOil complex eyes potential conclusion of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks
RE
04:32pRussian attack on Ukraine possible 'any day' but diplomacy still an option -White House
RE
04:12pANZ reports lower first-quarter margins
RE
03:26pTunisian judges accuse president of seeking control, setting up new struggle
RE
03:10pTunisian judges accuse president of seeking control, setting up new struggle
RE
03:01pCyclone kills at least 10 in Madagascar, destroying homes and cutting power
RE
03:00pU.S. troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies
RE
02:54pCharles praises Elizabeth's blessing for 'Queen Camilla' in jubilee tribute
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ECB's Knot sees first interest rate hike in fourth quarter of 2022
2Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - A..
3Russian forces at 70% of level needed for full Ukraine invasion - U.S. ..
4Russia invasion of Ukraine could be soon but talks still an option, U.S..
5Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'the Nightingale', given state funera..

HOT NEWS