Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tunisian judges to strike for a week in protest over purge

06/05/2022 | 04:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied reacts after exit poll results were announced in a second round runoff of the presidential election in Tunis

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia's judges will suspend work in courts for a week and hold a sit-in to protest against a purge of their ranks, amid growing tensions over the president's attempts to consolidate one-man rule.

President Kais Saied this week dismissed 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists in a crackdown on the judiciary - his latest step to tighten his grip on power in the North African country.

Judge Hammadi Rahmani said a meeting of judges on Saturday voted unanimously to suspend work in all courts, and to start the sit-in.

The strike will start on Monday in all judicial institutions and could be extended, Anas Hamaidi, president of the Association of Judges, said.

Last summer, Saied seized executive power in a move his foes called a coup, before setting aside the 2014 constitution to rule by decree and dismissing the elected parliament.

Among the judges fired this week was Youssef Bouzaker, the former head of the Supreme Judicial Council whose members Saied replaced this year.

The council had acted as the main guarantor of judicial independence since Tunisia's 2011 revolution that introduced democracy.

In a session attended by hundreds of judges, some of the dismissed judges said the purge came after they rejected interventions from the justice minister and in some cases from people surrounding the president.

"This injustice will not pass in silence .... These free voices will never be silenced," Hamaidi said. "The attack was not only against judges, but on the law and freedoms."

Rahed Ghannouhci, the speaker of dissolved parliament called in statement for "national forces, parties, civil society, to stand by the judges in resisting the brutal dictatorship to preserve an independent judiciary".

Saied's purge of the judiciary sparked international outrage. Washington accused him of undermining Tunisia's democratic institutions.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Additional reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Tarek Amara


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49aJapan's Kishida considers joining NATO summit -sources
RE
05:49aJapan's Kishida considers joining NATO summit -sources
RE
05:47aBeijing to allow indoor dining, further easing COVID curbs
RE
05:39aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:39aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:21aCambodians vote in local election test for new opposition party
RE
05:21aCambodians vote in local election test for new opposition party
RE
05:02aUK's Johnson could face leadership challenge this week -Times
RE
05:01aUK's Johnson could face leadership challenge this week -Times
RE
04:51aPUTIN WARNS WEST : Russia will strike harder if longer-range missiles supplied
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 06 05
2Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch
3NorthWestern : Energy's new 58-megawatt Bob Glanzer Generating Station ..
4Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly fl..
5Telecom Italia CEO says aims to maximize assets value in spin-off plan

HOT NEWS