Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tunisian opposition calls on president to quit after low turnout election

12/18/2022 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Parliamentary election in Tunisia

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia's "Salvation Front" opposition coalition called for President Kais Saied to quit office, saying he had lost his legitimacy after Saturday's parliamentary election had a preliminary turnout figure of less than 9%.

The election was part of a series of political changes made by Saied after he shut down the previous parliament last year and then rewrote the constitution in moves his critics have called a coup.

The Front, made up of several political parties including the Islamist Ennahda which was the biggest party in the previous parliament, called for "massive protests and sit-ins" to demand fresh presidential elections.

Although opposition groups have previously attacked Saied's political programme, they had not previously said he should quit office.

"What happened today is an earthquake," said Front leader Nejib Chebbi. "From this moment we consider Saied an illegitimate president and demand he resign after this fiasco," he said.

He added there should be a short transitional period under a judge followed by presidential elections and a national dialogue.

Saied has presented his political changes as necessary to save Tunisia from years of political and economic crisis.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:13aSouth African utility Eskom to reduce power cuts to 'Stage 5'
RE
05:10aVaradkar pledges resolve as he becomes Irish premier again
AN
04:37aIt's time for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kissinger says
RE
04:25aEgypt announces committee to set 'fair price' for basic goods
RE
04:23aBerlusconi vehicle seeks control of ProSiebenSat1 - Austrian watchdog
RE
04:23aLiberians protest over economic hardship and president's absence
RE
04:21aTunisian election, dismissed by Saied critics as charade, draws just 8.8% turnout
RE
04:19aIn the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn
RE
04:15aUganda president lifts all Ebola-related movement restrictions
RE
04:15aMajority of Japanese oppose raising taxes to fund military expansion -Kyodo
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme
2New Azeri energy deal to cut Europe reliance on Russia
3It's time for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kissinger says
4American Airlines ending agreement with regional carrier Mesa Airlines
5China's November diesel, gasoline exports jump to highest in over a yea..

HOT NEWS