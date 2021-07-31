Tunisian president calls on banks to reduce interest rates

TUNIS, July 31 (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied
called on banks on Saturday to reduce interest rates, saying the
measure was needed to help improve social and economic
conditions in the country.
Saied invoked emergency powers on Sunday to seize control of
government, remove the prime minister and freeze parliament. His
foes have called it a coup, an accusation he has denied.
On Saturday, he said corrupt people had left the country on
the verge of bankruptcy, adding in a meeting with the Banks
Association, "I urge you to stand with the Tunisian people by
lowering interest rates as much as possible".
"We are able to face all challenges, with our capabilities,
with help of our friends, but let us rely above all on
ourselves, and we can achieve results that many people do not
imagine," Saied added.
Tunisia, which has seen its debt burden rise and economy
shrink by 8.8% last year in real terms, has started talks with
the International Monetary Fund to seek a financial assistance
package.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara and Omar Fahmy
Editing by William Maclean and Frances Kerry)