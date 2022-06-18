Log in
Tunisians protest against constitution referendum as opposition grows

06/18/2022 | 08:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied reacts after exit poll results were announced in a second round runoff of the presidential election in Tunis

TUNIS (Reuters) -Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tunis on Saturday in opposition to a referendum on a new constitution called by President Kais Saied that would cement his hold on power.

The protest led by Abir Moussi, leader of the Free Constitutional Party, reflected growing opposition to Saied since he seized executive power last year, dissolving parliament and ruling by decree in a move opponents called a coup.

Thousands marched from Bab Souika Square in the capital towards Kasbah Square, waving Tunisian flags.

"Tunisians are starving, public finances are collapsing, but Saied does not care.. He only focuses on a personal project to impose his constitution.. we will not accept that," Abir Moussi told the crowd.

Saied is seeking to overhaul the constitution to give the presidency more powers, against the backdrop of a tanking economy and fears of a public finance crisis. He intends to put the new constitution to a referendum on July 25.

"Do not impose your referendum on us. We do not recognise your referendum that will be fraudulent," a woman among the protesters said.

Saied has appointed a new electoral commission, casting doubts over the credibility of any vote. He has also appointed a temporary judicial council and sacked dozens of judges.

His supporters say he is standing up to elite forces whose bungling and corruption have condemned Tunisia to a decade of political paralysis and economic stagnation.

However Tunisia's main political parties have said they will boycott the referendum, and the powerful UGTT labour union has refused to take part in talks on the new constitution.

(Reporting By Tarek AmaraEditing by Ros Russell)

By Tarek Amara


© Reuters 2022
