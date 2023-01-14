Advanced search
Tunisians rally against president

01/14/2023 | 06:25am EST
STORY: The opposition remains divided in its quest to push Saied from office and Saturday's protests are split among several different groups that police said should demonstrate in separate, specified areas.

However, protesters said they planned to defy the police instructions and march towards the central Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the traditional site of rallies, and they pushed through the barricades.

There was a large police presence was visible outside the Interior Ministry building on Habib Bouguiba Avenue, along with water cannon where protesters had gathered.

The protests come 12 years to the day after the ousting of former autocrat, Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, and Jan. 14 is seen by most Tunisian parties and civil society groups as the anniversary of the revolution.


© Reuters 2023
