Tunnel to Towers Wraps Up the 2020 Season of Hope and Prepares to Celebrate 20 Years of DOING GOOD in 2021

12/31/2020 | 09:00am EST
Staten Island, NY, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate New Year’s Eve, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation delivered the final mortgage payoff notice of its 2020 Season of Hope to the family of slain Pikeville Kentucky Patrolman Scotty Hamilton.

Patrolman Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 13, 2018. He served with the Pikeville Police Department for twelve years and left behind his wife, Chelsi, and their young daughter, Brynlee

“A mortgage payoff during the holiday season is one gift that we will always remember. The holidays are always hard for us and this generous gift will help bring some happiness into our lives,” said Chelsi Hamilton

Thanks to the support of donors around the country, the Tunnel to Towers 2020 Season of Hope delivered mortgage-free homes to: 

  • 26 Fallen first responder families
  • 6 Gold Star families
  • 3 Catastrophically injured veterans
  • 1 Catastrophically injured first responder
  • A total of 36 homes in the 36 days between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve

NYPD Detective Dalsh Veve, who suffered a traumatic brain injury after he was dragged several blocks by a car thief in Brooklyn on June 3rd, 2017, became the first person to receive a mortgage payoff as part of the Foundation’s new program which supports first responders who are catastrophically injured in the line of duty. 

His wife Esther Veve said this support is a burden lifted from her shoulders, “No more worries, no more concerns no more monthly reminders. It gives me peace of mind knowing If things get difficult and I need to take a leave of absence, my family life will be less affected. I have peace of mind knowing I have options to focus on what matters most. Dalsh’s rehabilitation and my daughter’s upbringing.” 

Even with all of the good the Foundation accomplished in 2020 there is still more work to do.

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. To celebrate two decades of DOING GOOD, Tunnel to Towers has set a goal to deliver 116 mortgage-free homes and host a series of NEVER FORGET events to inspire all Americans to come together in unity, 20 years after America was attacked on September 11th. 

This summer, Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller will travel by foot from the Pentagon to Shanksville, PA, and then on to NYC in an act of remembrance called the “NEVER FORGET Walk.” Over a period of 36 days, he will walk more than 500 miles through six states. 

This September, Tunnel to Towers is hosting a “NEVER FORGET Concert” in New York City which will feature a soon-to-be-revealed lineup of music artists who will come together to celebrate our nation’s greatest heroes. 

On the final Sunday in September Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC will return bigger than ever with a record-shattering number of participants retracing Stephen Siller’s Final footsteps. 

“Our responsibility is that every September 11, we make sure that we always remember and never forget the sacrifice that was made by brave men and women when America was attacked,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.   

Go to Tunnel2Towers.org to join us on our mission to DO GOOD and Never Forget by donating $11 per month. 

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.  For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

