Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TunnelBear : reveals nearly half of internet users believe they face online censorship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 12:02am EDT

Global study uncovers mistrust in online information and types of censorship citizens believe they face by country

Key Findings

  • More than two in five (44%) people, globally, report that they, or someone they know, have experienced internet censorship
  • Nearly half (45%) of respondents do not trust the integrity of online information in their country today
  • Over one-third (39%) of global respondents believe they face political censorship, from governments and political parties that suppress content to avoid rebellion or embarrassment. This metric is higher (44%) in the USA.

Today, VPN provider TunnelBear released a study, uncovering global perspectives on online censorship experiences of citizens in the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Russia, Norway and Sweden. The survey showed large segments of people in each country do not trust the integrity of information they find online, and many suspect censorship is at play.

Consumers believe they face internet censorship, with those in the USA feeling most impacted

Due to pandemic-induced stay-at-home orders and increasing political activism, online activity across the globe has reached an all-time high in 2020, with a report from DataReportal showing a 7% increase in internet users and Akamai revealing a 30% increase in global internet traffic. As more connections take place digitally, many people are cautious of the ways censorship may be impacting their ability to gather accurate, real-time information.

TunnelBear’s recent survey found that nearly half (45%) of respondents in the seven countries surveyed do not trust the integrity of information they find online. In fact, two in five (44%) people globally report that they, or someone they know, have experienced internet censorship, with the highest rate coming from the USA (54%), while Sweden and Norway are close behind (53% each).

Globally, two-thirds (69%) of respondents believe online information accessed in their country might be censored, with over one-third (35%) reporting they believe a significant amount of news is censored in their country. That said, censorship appears to be less top of mind for users in the UK, Canada and Australia - as almost one-third (31%) of respondents in these countries say they have never considered if online information is censored.

Consumers are suspicious of political censorship

Censorship can take many different forms, impacting users in targeted ways. Consumers are divided in their opinions on the most prominent form experienced today.

According to the survey, over one-third (39%) of respondents believe they face political censorship, as governments and political parties suppress content to avoid upheaval or embarrassment. This number jumps to nearly half (44%) in the USA.

Solutions to effectively combat censorship

As respondents become more cautious of potential censorship in their respective countries, nearly one-third (29%) reported that they would begin using a VPN if there was hard evidence of regulators censoring the internet. However, over one in four consumers (26%) are not familiar with the technology - and therefore, would be unlikely to use one.

“While consumers are increasingly aware of and wary about internet censorship, they also need to understand how to combat such intrusions on their freedom,” said Justin Watts, Head of Engineering at TunnelBear. “At TunnelBear, we are passionate advocates for a free and open internet. Through our latest technology and recent anti-censorship initiatives in countries like Iran and Venezuela, we intend to help everyone access the most accurate and updated information available.”

In countries such as Iran, where this type of censorship is known to be particularly prevalent, TunnelBear has launched an anti-censorship initiative that provides users with enough data to browse the web and view blocked content at no cost to them. TunnelBear also partners with NGOs and other open-internet activist groups to continue expanding its offerings to consumers who need these resources the most.

Methodology

TunnelBear worked with 3Gem Global Research to conduct a survey in September of 2020. The survey polled 5,500 people between the ages of 18-65 in the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Russia, Norway and Sweden on the topic of internet censorship.

About TunnelBear

TunnelBear is a very simple virtual private network (VPN) that allows users to browse the web privately and securely. It secures browsing from hackers, ISPs, and anyone that is monitoring the network. TunnelBear believes you should have access to an open and uncensored internet, wherever you are.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:55aVIB VERMOEGEN : acquires logistics property as part of the joint venture with WDP
PU
12:55aNAMOI COTTON : Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
12:55aCORUM : Cleansing Statement
PU
12:55aCORUM : Completion of $5.6m Capital Raising
PU
12:54aKAUNO ENERGIJA : Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kauno Energija, PLLC
AQ
12:46aCOVID-19 RECOVERY ANALYSIS : Waterproof Breathable Textile Market | Rising Applications in Different Products to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
12:37aCathay Pacific pilots push for seat at table for restructuring talks
RE
12:36aAustralian dlr bounces off 2-month lows on shifting rate views, NZ$ touch higher
RE
12:35aTOYOTA MOTOR : Global Sales in August Recover to Approximately 90 Percent Year-on-Year Sales Recovering at a Faster Pace than Expected
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : countersues Tiffany in bid to drop $..
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. faces ongoing court battles over TikTok, WeChat bans
3NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPO : Japan's NTT weighs potential $38 billion buyout of wireless unit Docomo
4ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN N : Steag chooses Alfen as partner for solar park Leeuwarden
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Huawei's Meng back in Canada court as lawyers fight bid to extradite her to U.S.
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group