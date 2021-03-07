Log in
Turbidite : Announces Development of Turbidite : Guam

03/07/2021 | 01:01pm EST
Joint venture with IT&E to deploy a state-of-the-art Tier III+ IDC in Guam to serve as a central IX for inbound cables destined for Asia.

Turbidite, Asia’s newest pan-Asian edge data center platform, today announced the Turbidite Guam development project, a joint venture with IT&E, a subsidiary of Prospector Pacific. This marks the first in a series of key initiatives by Turbidite as the company continues to progressively roll out edge data centers in strategic locations across Asia Pacific.

“Over the past year, there has been an increase in connectivity requirements through Guam, which is the lowest latency point of US soil to the growing economies of Asia Pacific,” said Bill Barney, Chief Executive Officer of Turbidite. “Increasingly, tech companies are looking for highly connected and secure carrier-neutral data centers to store their edge nodes. Turbidite Guam will build a central IX for inbound cables destined for Asia.”

“We’ve reached an inflection point in the development of frontier interconnection markets,” said Jon Hjembo, Director of Data Center Research, Telegeography. “Across Asia Pacific, booming demand for lower latency access to content now coincides with increasing geopolitical concerns about over-reliance on traditional hubs. As international operators look toward the network frontier, the race is on to build distributed and intermeshed interconnection nodes across the region.”

“We forecast the demand on the Trans-Pacific route will increase 8-fold between 2021 and 2027. To meet these requirements, numerous new cable systems are being planned,” Hjembo added.

“We look forward to teaming up with Turbidite to build this long-awaited new facility in Guam,” said Jim Beighley, CEO of Prospector Pacific. “Upon completion, Turbidite Guam will be a main anchor point to release the bottleneck we are currently experiencing in this market, enabling us to provide added value to our existing and prospective customers.”

Design and planning are underway to convert the current IT&E brownfield building into a state-of-the-art 3 MW Tier III+ data center with future expansion to 10 MW capacity. The new facility, will feature open Meet-Me rooms with fiber-on-demand to all current and future cable landing stations in Guam. Turbidite Guam will provide comprehensive value-added services, to support multinational corporations, large Internet companies and other hyperscalers who wish to establish or enhance footprints in the Asia Pacific region. The new facility is expected to be operational in 2022.

About Turbidite

Turbidite launched on 3 March 2021, with focus on the development of a wide network of international-standard edge data centers across multiple Asia Pacific countries. Founded by industry veterans Bill Barney and Wilfred Kwan, Turbidite is backed by New World Development, a leading Hong Kong and China property conglomerate. www.turbidite.com

About IT&E

IT&E, the largest wireless carrier with the widest 4G LTE Network coverage in Guam and the Marianas, is a joint venture between Prospector Pacific and SK Telecom - Korea’s leading Telco and data services provider. Prospector Pacific is jointly owned by Citadel Pacific Limited, a leading investor in the Philippines and the region with investments in energy, real estate, and retail and Ontario Teacher’s Pension Plan (OTPP) the largest single-profession pension plan in Canada.


© Business Wire 2021
