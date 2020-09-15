Turbo Systems : Changes Name to Appify, To Better Reflect Impact of its No-Code Platform on the Enterprise

Turbo Systems, the fast-growing no-code platform for enterprise apps, today announced it is changing its name to Appify. The new name better reflects the way the company’s solutions enhance enterprise systems to drive productivity and efficiency for large organizations at scale.

“Our goal has always been to amplify business impact with powerful apps and now we have a name that shares that vision more clearly,” said Jen Grant, CEO Appify. “We’re seeing such incredible growth - now is the time to make sure our name and brand reflect the massive transformation and acceleration of business processes we make possible for organizations.”

The Appify platform sits on top of existing systems such as Salesforce, SAP, and Oracle, so customers can create apps to manage their work order process, give out quotes in minutes instead of days, manage assets in the field - creating modern apps for any business process a company might need.

In the last quarter, Appify has seen tremendous growth. Over 40 unique apps have been built on the Appify platform with active users growing 10x in the last six months. The company itself has plans to more than double in the next 6 months with the latest executive hire of Jaya Jaware as its CFO. Jaya has more than 20 years of financial management experience with almost 10 years as VP Finance at SaaS companies Unravel Data, Boomerang Commerce, and ServiceMax.

Appify’s customers include Keysight, United Service Technologies, Johnson & Johnson, and Relo Solutions Group; and traction in a wide range of industries such as Commercial Food, ATM, Construction, Medical Devices, Semiconductor, and Technology.

About Appify

Appify is on a mission to bring great software to every employee in your business by making it easy for anyone to build mobile apps that accelerate their work. Whether you automate a manual process or enhance your current software, you can build a user-friendly mobile app with Appify. Located in Silicon Valley, Appify was funded by Mayfield. For more information, connect with us on www.appify.com

