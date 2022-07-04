Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Turkey Annual Inflation Rate Neared 80% in June

07/04/2022 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Nihad Ahmed


Turkey's annual rate of inflation surged even further in June, recording its highest print since September 1998, the country's statistics office Turkstat said Monday.

The consumer price index rose 78.6% in June compared with the same month of 2021. The annual inflation rate in May was 73.5%. A FactSet poll showed economists had expected the annual inflation rate to reach 79.1% in June.

Transportation registered the biggest on-year increase, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages and furnishings and household equipment, Turkstat data showed.

A notable jump in global commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine, energy tariff hikes at the start of 2022 and sharp falls in the lira in late-2021 have underpinned the inflation surge.

Consumer prices were up 4.95% on month in June after rising 2.98% the previous month, the data showed.


Write to Nihad Ahmed at nihad.ahmed@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-22 0333ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49aWhy Australia is battling floods again
RE
03:48aChina evergrande group aiming to win offshore creditors' support…
RE
03:43aEuro zone yields rise as rush to safe-haven assets pauses
RE
03:43aThailand to release June inflation on Tuesday at 0200 GMT
RE
03:38aOBITUARY : Reuters journalist Tsegaye Tadesse had front row seat to Ethiopian history
RE
03:38aIndonesia sovereign wealth fund, China fund sign $3 billion investment deal
RE
03:36aRussia to lift COVID-19 curbs on entry into the country from July 15
RE
03:34aWest African leaders lift economic and financial sanctions on Mali
RE
03:34aTurkey Annual Inflation Rate Neared 80% in June
DJ
03:33aUzbekistan says 243 wounded in Karakalpakstan unrest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HELLOFRESH : Bernstein keeps a Sell rating
2Swiss inflation in June tops 3%, highest since 2008
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4Del Vecchio's close aide takes reins of business empire
5BASF SE : Bernstein gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS