Turkey Land Registration and Cadastre Modernization Project - P106284

The Cadastre Modernization Project for Turkey is to contribute to government agenda to improve quality and effectiveness of public services through spreading and making effective e-government applications. The specific objective of the project is to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the land registry and cadastre services. This objective will be achieved through: (i) renovating and updating cadastre maps to support digital cadastre and land...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

