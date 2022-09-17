Turkey, Russia reach deal resolving nuclear plant dispute -Erdogan/media

ISTANBUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said
Turkey and Russia had reached a deal resolving a dispute over a
nuclear power plant being built at Akkuyu in southern Turkey,
reinstating a Turkish contractor, broadcaster NTV and other
media said on Saturday.
"A deal has been reached regarding Akkuyu," Erdogan was
quoted as telling reporters after a visit to Uzbekistan.
Two sources had told Reuters on Friday that Turkish
contractor IC Ictas had re-captured the deal to build the plant
run by Russia's Rosatom. Last month, the Russian state nuclear
energy company terminated a contract with IC Ictas over what it
called "numerous violations".
