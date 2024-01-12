By Joshua Kirby
Turkey swung to a deficit in its current account in November, its first in three months, as inflows from tourism eased at the beginning of the winter.
The Middle-Eastern nation booked a deficit of $2.72 billion, turning negative after surpluses the previous two months, according to figures set out Friday by the Turkish central bank.
The deficit was largely down to a sharp narrowing in the country's services surplus, which halved to $3 billion amid less income from the travel sector, the central bank said. Resurgent tourism that drew much-needed foreign currency to Turkey's shores had been behind an improvement in the account in recent months.
The country's goods deficit meanwhile remained largely stable, narrowing slightly to $4.41 billion.
