Turkey swung to a deficit in its current account in November, its first in three months, as inflows from tourism eased at the beginning of the winter.

The Middle-Eastern nation booked a deficit of $2.72 billion, turning negative after surpluses the previous two months, according to figures set out Friday by the Turkish central bank.

The deficit was largely down to a sharp narrowing in the country's services surplus, which halved to $3 billion amid less income from the travel sector, the central bank said. Resurgent tourism that drew much-needed foreign currency to Turkey's shores had been behind an improvement in the account in recent months.

The country's goods deficit meanwhile remained largely stable, narrowing slightly to $4.41 billion.

