Turkey and UAE rein in dispute that fuelled conflict and hurt economy

ANKARA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A truce between bitter regional
rivals Turkey and the United Arab Emirates has calmed tensions
that fuelled conflicts including Libya's war, officials and
diplomats say, after years of animosity and insults.
But with political differences still running deep, the two
countries are expected to focus on building economic ties and
de-escalating, rather than resolving, an ideological rift that
has drawn a faultline through the Middle East.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and the UAE's de facto
leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, spoke by
phone last week following contacts between intelligence and
government officials.
Erdogan, who a year ago said Turkey could cut diplomatic
relations with Abu Dhabi after it set up ties with Israel, also
discussed UAE investment in Turkey with Abu Dhabi's national
security adviser.
"The UAE is interested in exploring prospects of reinforcing
ties," an Emirati official said, pointing to trade and
investment opportunities in transportation, health and energy.
The talks follow earlier efforts by Turkey to ease tensions
with UAE allies Saudi Arabia and Egypt, with a delegation from
Cairo due in Ankara on Tuesday. Those contacts have so far
yielded little, but some see the UAE track moving more swiftly.
"It's going very fast," said a diplomat in the Gulf. "Faster
than many people thought it would. They have turned the page."
A senior Turkish official described Erdogan's call last week
with Sheikh Mohammed as a significant move towards overcoming
disputes which have plagued their relations, saying the two
countries could work together in the Middle East.
"But first there will be steps taken in terms of the
economy," the official said. Other issues "are not agreed, but a
desire was formed (to tackle) the large part of these problems."
COST OF RIVALRY
The rift stems from the Arab uprisings, when Turkey backed
the Muslim Brotherhood and their Islamist allies challenging
entrenched autocrats from Tunisia to Syria - alarming the UAE's
dynastic rulers, who see the Brotherhood as a political and
security threat.
Turkey also sided with Qatar in a Gulf dispute, putting it
at odds with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, while Turkish
support last year helped Libya's U.N.-backed government drive
back UAE-supported forces trying to seize the capital.
The two countries have traded accusations of interference https://www.reuters.com/article/us-libya-security-turkey-emirates-idUSKBN22O2CF
beyond their borders, and Erdogan once chided the UAE's foreign
minister https://www.reuters.com/article/us-turkey-emirates-medina-idUSKBN1EF1U2
as an impudent nouveau riche when he retweeted comments
critical of Ottoman forces - forebears of modern Turkey.
In Somalia, Turkey and the UAE have competed for influence https://www.reuters.com/article/us-somalia-gulf-analysis-idUSKBN1I23B4.
In Syria, Turkey still supports fighters opposed to President
Bashar al-Assad while the UAE, which once backed rebels fighting
him, has opened an embassy in Damascus https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-emirates-idUSKCN1OQ0QV.
Turkish officials and Gulf diplomats say both countries
recognise their geopolitical tensions came at an economic price,
heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That cost was felt particularly by Erdogan in Turkey, where
stubbornly high 19% inflation has driven up the cost of living
and where state banks sold $128 billion in foreign reserves last
year in an attempt to support the tumbling lira.
"The cost of strained ties is not sustainable in the region
when it comes to Turkey, the UAE and Saudi Arabia," a second
Turkish official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The departure of U.S. President Donald Trump removed a
leader who emboldened their rival regional interventions.
Although no agreement has been announced on investments, the
two countries already have an economic platform to build on.
Unlike Saudi Arabia, which maintains an unofficial boycott
of Turkish exports, the UAE says it remains Turkey's largest
regional trading partner. Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth funds
have also made significant recent investments in Turkey's online
grocer Getir and e-commerce platform Trendyol.
Political differences will be harder to overcome, with Egypt
and its Gulf allies insistent that Ankara pull out troops and
Turkey-backed Syrian fighters from Libya, a demand which
diplomats say is a priority for Cairo and its allies.
Nevertheless, a decade on from the "Arab Spring" the
revolutions are mostly over and the Muslim Brotherhood has been
weakened - easing two of Abu Dhabi's main sources of friction
with Erdogan, who strongly backed Brotherhood figures.
"For Saudi Arabia and the UAE this is not the priority file
that it used to be," said Galip Dalay, a fellow at the Robert
Bosch Academy in Berlin.
In a gesture to Cairo earlier this year, which would also
have been noted in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, Turkey asked Egyptian
opposition channels including Muslim Brotherhood and
Islamist-leaning broadcasters, to tone down criticism of Egypt https://www.reuters.com/article/us-turkey-egypt-idUSKBN2BB228.
Turkey still blocks access to the websites of some UAE
organisations, including the state news agency, but the
government has halted what was once a regular barrage of
criticism directed at the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
"There is a desire on both sides to de-escalate, and see
what happens," Dalay said.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara and Alexander Cornwell and
Aziz El Yaakoubi in Dubai; Additional reporting by Tuvan
Gumrukcu in Ankara; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)