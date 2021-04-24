Turkey blocks accounts of Vebitcoin exchange platform, launches probe

ANKARA, April 24 (Reuters) - Turkish authorities blocked all
onshore bank accounts of cryptocurrency exchange platform
Vebitcoin in the country, and launched an investigation into the
platform, the state-run Anadolu news agency said late on Friday.
The action came after Vebitcoin announced that it stopped
all of its activities citing financial strains. It became the
second Turkish platform in a week to face troubles, after
authorities detained dozens of people with suspected ties to
Thodex platform.
Vebitcoin, a digital asset trading platform based in Turkey,
announced on Friday that it had stopped all activities "in order
to fulfill all regulations and claims".
"Due to the recent developments in the crypto money
industry, there was a much higher density in our operations than
expected. We would like to state with regret that this situation
has led us to a very difficult process in the financial field,"
Vebitcoin said in a statement published on its website.
"We decided to cease our activities in order to fulfill all
regulations and claims," it added.
Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK)
blocked the company's accounts and began an investigation,
Anadolu reported.
Last week, Turkey's central bank banned the use of crypto
assets for payments, citing "irreparable" damage and transaction
risks as reasons for the ban.
