Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Turkey cancels Swedish defence minister visit after protest permit

01/21/2023 | 03:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Turkish Defence Minister Akar speaks during a news conference at JCC in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that a planned visit by his Swedish counterpart to Ankara has been cancelled after Swedish authorities granted permission for protests in Stockholm.

"At this point, the visit of Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson to Turkey on January 27 has become meaningless. So we cancelled the visit," Akar said.

Swedish Defence Minister Jonson had planned to travel next week to Ankara at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart as the Nordic country hopes to nudge Turkey to ratify its bid to join NATO.

Akar said he discussed the lack of measures for protests in Sweden against Turkey with President Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed his reaction to his Swedish counterpart on the sidelines of a meeting of Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

"It is unacceptable not to make a move or react to these (protests). The necessary things needed to be done, measures should have been taken," Akar said according to a statement by Turkish defence ministry.

On Friday, Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador over authorities' permission for a protest, in which Muslim holy book the Koran will be burned, near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm scheduled to be held on Saturday.

(Reporting by Omer Berberoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OMER S.P.A. -2.96% 2.62 Delayed Quote.4.80%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.04% 18.7579 Delayed Quote.0.33%
Latest news "Economy"
04:17aIndia's UltraTech Cement quarterly profit falls 38%
RE
04:07aIndia's Adani Group plans to demerge more business; dismisses debt concerns
RE
03:39aGermany's education advantage over European peers at risk - IW Study
RE
03:35aLarge scale COVID outbreak in China unlikely in near term- government expert
RE
03:35aPossibility of a large scale rebound of covid outbreak in china…
RE
03:34aIndia Kotak Mahindra Bank's Oct-Dec net profit jumps 31%
RE
03:31aTurkey cancels Swedish defence minister visit after protest permit
RE
03:25aElon Musk says Twitter has a headcount of about 2,300
RE
03:21aOver 60 women, children freed in Burkina Faso after kidnapping
RE
02:44aNew Zealand farmers sour on Ardern's Labour, complicating new PM's path
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings seas..
2UAE companies explore production of sustainable aviation fuel with BP
3Wall St. rallies to end higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift
4India's UltraTech Cement quarterly profit falls 38%
5India Kotak Mahindra Bank's Oct-Dec net profit jumps 31%

HOT NEWS