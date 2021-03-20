Turkey cenbank chief ouster hits monetary policy credibility - Scope Ratings

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - The replacement of Turkey's
central bank governor undermines the credibility of the
country's monetary policy, and any return to unorthodox policies
would be negative for its credit ratings, Scope Ratings warned
on Saturday.
President Tayyip Erdogan sacked Naci Agbal on Saturday,
replacing him with Sahap Kavcioglu, a former member of
parliament for Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP) and a critic of
tight monetary policy.
Agbal, appointed less than five months ago as the fourth
governor in five years, had drawn market plaudits by lifting the
policy rate by 875 basis points to 19%, the largest increase of
any big economy. On Thursday, he made the latest such hike in a
bid to control inflation, near 16%, and a dipping lira.
"There remains a misunderstanding within Turkish leadership
with respect to the limited monetary policy space the government
has to prematurely loosen rates with rising inflation," Dennis
Shen, director of sovereign and public sector at Scope Ratings,
said in emailed comments to Reuters.
"Turkey simply should not aim to emulate the
ultra-low-interest policies of advanced economies with reserve
currencies when the value of lira itself faces a crisis of
confidence and inflation is elevated at nearly 16% – more than
three times the objective."
Under Kavcioglu, a weaker lira, rising inflation and
elevated credit growth were unlikely to be met with the same
proactiveness in the central bank's response, said Shen.
"Instead, Turkey's significant macroeconomic imbalances may
return to being exacerbated rather than counteracted by central
bank policy," he said.
A return to unorthodox monetary policies was credit negative
for Scope's assessment of Turkey's B foreign-currency ratings,
said Shen. Turkey was already on "negative outlook", he said.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold. Editing by Mark Potter)