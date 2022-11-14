Turkey central bank firms grip on lira as election approaches

(Repeats Nov 11 story with no change to text)
Bank obtained $100 bln in FX under new rules -sources
Currency has stabilised after crisis a year ago
Erdogan wants stability as he faces tight vote in 2023
ANKARA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank has put
the finishing touches to a reserve-management system that has
stabilised the lira currency ahead of elections in 2023, thanks
to nearly 100 new regulations this year, industry sources and
officials said.
The policy, adopted in the wake of a historic currency crash
a year ago, relies largely on foreign funds obtained from export
revenues, foreign homebuyers and other sources to finely balance
the market's supply and demand, the officials added.
Unlike past schemes to support the lira, the central bank no
longer needs to constantly tap its own reserves, according to 10
bankers and economists and one Turkish official.
The central bank declined to comment for this article, but
senior officials and President Tayyip Erdogan have regularly
praised the new regulations.
Bankers' calculations show the central bank has obtained
about $100 billion this year under the new policy. For much of
October and November, the lira has very closely
tracked the dollar and held steady near 18.6.
The sources, who requested anonymity, said the policy has
given the central bank tight control over the forex rate
"policy" and may help Ankara keep it stable through to
presidential and parliamentary election set for June.
Avoiding further economic or currency upheaval is crucial to
Erdogan's re-election hopes, with Turks already facing 85%
inflation. Still, the vote could bring volatility as the
opposition has vowed to reverse his policies.
The lira plunged 44% last year, with particularly sharp
falls in December, triggered by unorthodox rate cuts pushed by
Erdogan that sent prices soaring.
While the currency shed another 29% this year, it has dipped
only 3% since mid-August. A near full exodus of foreign
investors from money markets in recent years has strengthened
authorities' hand.
One banker said the new policy has smoothed syndications and
eurobond redemptions and achieved "huge benefits" for the forex
market.
Erdogan, in a speech in June, said: "We are planning to
ensure price stability by increasing the current account surplus
with an exchange rate that is at the level that suits us."
REGULATIONS, RESERVES
Critics, including some bankers and economists who spoke to
Reuters, say the policy has slowed lending while Ankara's
prioritising of monetary stimulus and cheap credit for exporters
and smaller businesses has allowed inflation to soar.
Many say it is unsustainable to artificially balance the
foreign exchange market, especially if high energy-import costs
rattle the already deeply negative trade balance this winter.
"For now, Turkey can continue to muddle through with its
liraisation policies. But it is unclear how long the balance of
payments stability will persist," Patrick Curran, senior
economist at Tellimer Research, said.
Yet the central bank told bank executives this week it will
continue with its regulations and policies, despite their
criticism, according to sources at the meetings.
The nearly 100 regulations this year have given the central
bank and state a dominant role in the FX, credit, loans and
deposit markets, a transformation the government says has
brought predictability for Turks.
Among the changes are new depreciation-protected lira
accounts encouraging companies and people to convert FX
holdings, and a mandate for exporters to sell a large portion of
their FX revenues to the central bank.
As a result, the sources told Reuters, the bank can better
strike a balance in foreign exchange, including importers' needs
and revenues from a strong tourism season.
According to bankers' calculations, the central bank sold
back into the market the $100 billion it obtained in order to
stabilise the forex rate.
The bank met demands of all energy imports last winter and
about $100 billion of import-related forex demand this year, the
calculations show.
Adding to the buffer, the central bank received about $23
billion from international counterparts, while separately Russia
transferred at least $5 billion as part of a local nuclear
investment. Erdogan says "friendly countries" are helping.
The new policy closes a chapter in which the central bank
used its reserves to directly support the lira, badly depleting
its forex buffer.
Data show it has a negative reserve balance of nearly $55
billion when taking into account these swaps. When swaps are
excluded, reserves are $10-20 billion on a net basis and about
$114 billion gross.
