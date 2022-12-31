Turkey cuts natural gas, power prices for industry from Jan. 1

ANKARA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Turkey will cut natural gas
prices for industrial consumers by as much as 25% and reduce
their electricity prices by 16% from Jan. 1, President Tayyip
Erdogan said on Saturday.
"The price of natural gas has been decreased between 13.10%
and 25.11% for industrial users compared to November 2022,"
Erdogan said in a tweet.
Natural gas prices for electricity production were cut by
12.73%, Erdogan said, adding that electricity prices would fall
by 16% for industrial users, a measure announced by the head of
the EPDK energy regulator on Friday.
Erdogan added that natural gas prices for places of worship
would fall 42.73%, also effective Jan. 1.
