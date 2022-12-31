Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Turkey cuts natural gas, power prices for industry from Jan. 1

12/31/2022 | 07:06am EST
ANKARA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Turkey will cut natural gas prices for industrial consumers by as much as 25% and reduce their electricity prices by 16% from Jan. 1, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"The price of natural gas has been decreased between 13.10% and 25.11% for industrial users compared to November 2022," Erdogan said in a tweet.

Natural gas prices for electricity production were cut by 12.73%, Erdogan said, adding that electricity prices would fall by 16% for industrial users, a measure announced by the head of the EPDK energy regulator on Friday.

Erdogan added that natural gas prices for places of worship would fall 42.73%, also effective Jan. 1. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.84% 209.5234 Real-time Quote.22.28%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.04% 18.6883 Delayed Quote.40.69%
