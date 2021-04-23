Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Turkey detains dozens in cryptocurrency probe, seeks founder's arrest

04/23/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey detained dozens of people in an investigation of a cryptocurrency trading platform and sought its founder's arrest in Albania, police said on Friday, after Turks filed criminal complaints saying they had been scammed.

The Thodex platform, which had been handling daily cryptocurrency trade worth hundreds of millions of dollars, said on its website on Thursday it would be closed for four to five days due to a sale process.

But users who have not been able to withdraw money or access their accounts voiced concern on Twitter that they may have been defrauded, comments widely picked up by Turkish media.

Police launched raids at 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) across eight provinces on Friday with warrants to arrest 78 suspects, Istanbul police said in a statement. A day earlier they searched the company's Istanbul offices and seized materials.

Sixty-two people have been detained so far, the state-owned news agency Anadolu reported.

Istanbul police said the company's founder and CEO, Faruk Fatih Ozer, had flown to the Albanian capital Tirana on Tuesday.

Interpol issued a red notice for Ozer on Friday after a request by Ankara. Turkey's interior minister and police chief spoke with their Albanian counterparts on Thursday to seek Ozer's arrest, Turkish police headquarters said.

Reuters was unable to reach Ozer or his lawyer for comment.

An Istanbul prosecutor's office on Thursday said it began an investigation into Thodex amid claims that the platform had led to the "aggrievedness of many citizens". Turkey's financial crimes investigation board MASAK blocked the company's accounts on Wednesday and began an investigation, a MASAK source said.

Thodex said "negative" media reports about it were untrue, and that banks and funds - which it would identify later - wanted to invest in the company and had proposed a partnership.

The 24-hour trading volume on Thodex was $538 million on its last trading day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Last week, Turkey banned the use of crypto assets for payments, adding to factors that sent bitcoin down 14% at the weekend. Turkey's central bank cited "irreparable" damage and transaction risks as reasons for the ban.

(Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; writing by Daren Butler; editing by Nick Macfie, Larry King)

By Daren Butler and Ali Kucukgocmen


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -3.33% 41685.95 Real-time Quote.82.26%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -3.15% 50201.83 Real-time Quote.78.97%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.42% 1042.9671 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.42% 8.34205 Delayed Quote.10.17%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:53aFirstGroup's $4.6 billion North American sale boosts shares
RE
07:48aBitcoin sinks below $50,000 as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans
RE
07:42aTurkey detains dozens in cryptocurrency probe, seeks founder's arrest
RE
07:39aOPEC urges members to lobby against U.S. NOPEC bill and outline risks
RE
07:38aReport pinpoints billions in available U.S. funds to revive coal country
RE
07:37aMUFG trims U.S. sell-side team to expand capital markets business - source
RE
07:36aAmEx profit beats on over $1 billion reserve release boost
RE
07:30aTSX futures gain on higher gold prices
RE
07:25aPandemic oxygen demand lifts Air Liquide's Q1 sales
RE
07:25aADANI ENTERPRISES  : Activists dump fake coal outside Lloyd's of London in fossil fuel protest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin sinks below $50,000 as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans
2EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks eye weekly drop, Bitcoin slides on U.S. tax hike plan
3Biden to float historic tax increase on investment gains for the rich
4Wall St falls on capital tax increase angst; dollar rises
5Turkey detains dozens in cryptocurrency probe, seeks founder's arrest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ