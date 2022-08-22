Turkey doubles Russian oil imports, filling EU void

(This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.)
MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Turkey doubled its imports of
Russian oil this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday, as
the two countries are set for broader cooperation in business
and especially energy trade in the face of western sanctions
against Moscow.
Trade between Turkey and Russia has been booming since
spring as Turkish companies not banned from dealing with Russian
counterparts stepped in to fill the void created by EU
businesses leaving Russia after its invasion of Ukraine earlier
this year. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine 'a special
military operation.'
Turkey increased oil imports from Russia, including Urals
and Siberian Light grades, beyond 200,000 barrels per day (bpd)
so far this year compared to just 98,000 bpd for the same period
of 2021, Refinitiv data showed.
Turkey did not sanction Russia due to its actions in
Ukraine, saying it remains reliant on Russian energy supplies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President
Tayyip Erdogan met early in August and agreed to boost business
cooperation.
Turkey's main refiners Tupras and Azerbaijan's SOCAR's STAR
refinery significantly increased intake of Russian Urals and
Siberian Light oil this year, while decreasing purchases of
North Sea, Iraqi and West African grades, the data showed.
Over the last few years, STAR refinery increased purchases
of Norway's Johan Sverdrup and Iraqi oil grades, which are close
in quality to Urals as Russian oil has been growing in price.
This year, Russian oil prices fell to historical lows
against the dated Brent benchmark, while North Sea and Iraqi oil
grades prices improved.
STAR refinery is expected to purchase about 90,000 bpd of
oil from Russia during January to August 2022 compared to 48,000
bpd during the same period of the last year, Refinitiv Eikon
data showed.
Tupras refineries will buy about 111,000 bpd of oil from
Russia in January to August this year compared to just 45,000
bpd during the same period last year, according to the data.
"The choice for Turkey's refiners was obvious as they have
no limits on Russian oil buying", a trader in the Mediterranean
oil market said, who declined to be named as he is not
authorized to speak to the press.
He added that good Urals oil refining margins supported
Turkey's refiners profits.
Turkey's Energy ministry, Tupras and SOCAR did not
immediately respond to Reuters for comments.
(Reporting by Reuters reporters; Additional reporting by Can
Sezer; Editing by Josie Kao)