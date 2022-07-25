Log in
Turkey expects all sides to keep responsibilities in Ukraine grain deal, Erdogan says

07/25/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
Turkish President Erdogan greets his supporters during an event in Istanbul

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey expects Kyiv and Moscow to keep to their responsibilities under a deal they signed regarding the export of Ukrainian grains.

Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey signed a deal on Friday aimed at allowing safe passage for ships going in and out of three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that have been blocked by Russia since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion.

"We expect them to own up to the deals they signed and to act according to the responsibilities they undertook," Erdogan said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber, adding the "operational aspect" of the mechanism would be coordinated from a centre in Istanbul, with representatives from all parties.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
