Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Turkey extends FX-protected lira deposit scheme for a year

12/17/2022 | 03:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A money changer counts Turkish lira bills at an currency exchange office in central Istanbul, Turkey

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey extended by a year a scheme that had it adopted in the throes of a 2021 currency crisis which protects lira deposits from depreciation versus hard currencies.

A presidential decree published in Saturday's official gazette amended the deadline for opening new so-called KKM accounts to Dec. 31, 2023.

President Tayyip Erdogan's government introduced the state-backed scheme in December 2021 to stem a historic lira collapse triggered by interest rate cuts that Erdogan had sought. The lira has still lost 29% versus the dollar this year but has held mostly stable since August.

Turkish budget payments into KKM stood at 9.3 billion lira ($500 million) in September.

($1 = 18.6343 liras)

(Reporting by Azra Ceylan; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.05% 1.214 Delayed Quote.-9.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.40% 0.7292 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.0584 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.012091 Delayed Quote.-10.09%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.04% 0.6374 Delayed Quote.-7.23%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.13% 18.6343 Delayed Quote.39.90%
Latest news "Economy"
06:20aSocial media report protests by Iranian oil workers for higher wages
RE
06:18aSunak scraps Energy Supply Taskforce introduced by Truss- Sky News
RE
06:18aSwiss central bank sees onus on Credit Suisse to execute revamp
RE
06:09aVaradkar set be elected Irish PM under rotation deal
RE
06:06aEgypt's new IMF agreement aims to reduce government debt - cabinet
RE
06:06aChina to maintain ample liquidity in 2023 to implement proactive fiscal policy - state media
RE
06:05aItaly urges EU to give strong and strategic response to U.S. IRA
RE
05:59aIndia tax body clarifies Sports Utility Vehicles definition, defers tax on online gaming
RE
05:56aMicheal Martin resigns as Irish premier to handover to Leo Varadkar
AN
05:56aUK chancellor to set out details on business energy support next week
AN
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor
2Putin sounds out military commanders over Ukraine plans - agencies
3Father of accused Illinois gunman faces charges in July 4 parade mass s..
4Russia installs shield over Zaporizhzhia nuclear storage site
5The World Cup stars who could be on the move after Qatar

HOT NEWS