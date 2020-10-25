Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Turkey extends east Med survey, Greece calls it an 'illegal move'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 02:16pm EDT
Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis is seen in Istanbul

ISTANBUL/ATHENS (Reuters) - Turkey has extended the seismic survey work of its Oruc Reis ship in a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean until Nov. 4 - a move that Greece condemned on Sunday as "illegal".

Turkey said Greece's accusation was "baseless" as tensions between the NATO members flared again in a dispute over the extent of their continental shelves and conflicting claims to hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

The row erupted in August when Turkey sent the Oruc Reis into waters also claimed by Greece and Cyprus, both of them members of the European Union.

Along with two other ships, the Oruc Reis will operate south of the Greek island of Rhodes until Nov. 4, according to a Turkish naval maritime notice issued late on Saturday. A previous notice scheduled survey work in the area until Oct. 27.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said it would file a complaint with the Turkish side following the new advisory.

It said the extension of the survey was an "illegal move" at odds with efforts to ease tensions and with recent conclusions of the council of EU heads of government. Turkey, it added, was behaving "like a pariah" and seeking to destabilise the region.

"Greece blatantly condemns this unacceptable behaviour, which is essentially moving even further away from the prospect of a constructive dialogue," the ministry said, calling for the advisory to be revoked immediately.

Turkey's foreign ministry said the Greek statement was "baseless" and the area where Oruc Reis was operating was within Turkey's continental shelf.

Turkey was ready to talk and cooperate to find a just solution, it added. "We expect Greece to desist from setting pre-conditions and creating artificial reasons for not entering into dialogue with our country."

Ankara withdrew Oruc Reis last month to allow for diplomacy before an EU summit, where Cyprus sought sanctions against Turkey. It was sent back this month, prompting an angry reaction from Greece, France and Germany.

After the summit, the 27-nation EU said it would punish Turkey if it continued its operations in the region, a message Ankara said further strained Turkey-EU relations.

(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou in Athens; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Andrew Heavens)

By Daren Butler and Angeliki Koutantou


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.03% 7.9635 Delayed Quote.33.55%
WTI -2.04% 39.715 Delayed Quote.-33.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : Remington refusal to pay severance to terminated workers is a “slap in the face”
PU
02:50pENERGY : after sharp drops, a rebound for electricity + 15.6% and gas + 11.4% with higher consumption and economic recovery
PU
02:18pNew York reports half a million COVID-19 cases as infections surge nationwide
RE
02:16pTurkey extends east Med survey, Greece calls it an 'illegal move'
RE
02:02pU.S. sees highest number of new COVID-19 cases in past two days
RE
01:46pKuwait retail co-ops remove French products over Prophet cartoon
RE
01:30pU.S. CDC reports 224,221 total deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:24pGermany agrees pay deal with public sector unions
RE
01:22pLiam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Tops Quiet U.S. Box Office Again
RE
01:22pBUSINESS ON BIDEN : Not So Bad, Given the -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED : Coca-Cola European Partners in talks to buy Coca-Cola Amatil - Bloomberg
2SAMSUNG'S LEE: tainted titan who built a global tech giant
3Cenovus to buy Husky for $2.9 billion to create No.3 Canadian energy firm; more deals seen
4FURA GEMS INC. : FURA GEMS : Provides Update on Going Private Transaction
5THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : U.S., India Expected to Sign Military Pact as China Prompts Closer Ties

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group