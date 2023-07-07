ISTANBUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Turkey has hiked the value-added tax on goods and services to 20% from 18% while it also increased tax collected on bank consumer loans, the country's Official Gazette said on Friday.

In the Gazette announcement effective immediately, President Tayyip Erdogan signed several decisions including one that increases Bank Insurance and Transaction Tax (BSMV) applied to consumer loans to 15% from 10% previously. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Burcu Karakas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)