Turkey hikes energy prices; Istanbul monthly inflation highest in decade

Prices also jumped for petrol, car insurance and some bridge tolls, adding more strain to an economy facing surging inflation and a currency crisis that was triggered by a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts.

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority, citing high global energy inflation, said electricity prices were raised by as much as 125% for high-demand commercial users and by around 50% for lower-demand households for 2022.

Natural gas prices jumped 25% for residential use and 50% for industrial use in January, national distributor BOTAS said. The price rise was 15% for power generators.

In Istanbul, home to around a fifth of Turkey's population of 84 million, retail prices jumped 9.65% month on month in December for an annual rise of 34.18%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said. Home appliance prices were up more than 20% while food rose nearly 15%.

Wholesale prices in the city jumped 11.96% from November for an annual rise of 47.10%, ITO said.

The data and adjustments will probably stoke the country's overall annual inflation rate, which jumped above 21% in November and is seen surpassing 30% in December and heading higher still, largely due to a currency crash.

The lira shed 44% of its value against the dollar last year after a plunge since September, when the central bank, under pressure from Erdogan, began a series of aggressive rate cuts.

Other adjustments included a 20% jump in mandatory vehicle insurance costs for those with the highest deductible.

Petrol prices rose by more than half a lira per litre, while diesel prices increased by 1.29 liras, the Energy, Petroleum, Gas Stations Employers Union (EPGIS) said on Friday.

