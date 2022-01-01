Turkey jacks up electricity, gas prices for New Year

ISTANBUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Turkey sharply raised
electricity prices by 50-100% for households and companies on
Saturday, and again increased monthly natural gas bills, adding
to strains in an economy facing soaring overall inflation.
The Energy Market Regulatory Authority said electricity
prices were raised around 50% for lower-demand households for
2022, while they were increased by more than 100% for
high-demand commercial users.
Natural gas prices jumped 25% for residential use and 50%
for industrial use in January, national distributor BOTAS said
separately. The price rise was 15% for electricity-generating
industrial use.
Turkey's annual inflation jumped above 21% in November and
is seen surpassing 30% in December, after a currency crash in
recent months brought on by a series of unorthodox interest rate
cuts.
