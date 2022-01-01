Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Turkey jacks up electricity, gas prices for New Year

01/01/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISTANBUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Turkey sharply raised electricity prices by 50-100% for households and companies on Saturday, and again increased monthly natural gas bills, adding to strains in an economy facing soaring overall inflation.

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority said electricity prices were raised around 50% for lower-demand households for 2022, while they were increased by more than 100% for high-demand commercial users.

Natural gas prices jumped 25% for residential use and 50% for industrial use in January, national distributor BOTAS said separately. The price rise was 15% for electricity-generating industrial use.

Turkey's annual inflation jumped above 21% in November and is seen surpassing 30% in December, after a currency crash in recent months brought on by a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts. (Reporting by Azra Ceylan; Editing by Neil Fullick)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.66% 174.6418 Delayed Quote.40.25%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 1.32% 13.3161 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29aPakistan annual inflation rose to 12.3% in December
RE
03:27aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Rs 1,29,780 crore gross GST Revenue collection for December 2021
PU
03:24aUganda's Museveni says schools, bars to reopen in Jan after COVID closures in place since March 2020
RE
03:17aFive killed in protests against military rule in Sudan, doctors say
RE
03:12aGuinea junta allows ex-president Conde to leave country for medical check
RE
03:09aSouth Africa's anti-apartheid veteran Tutu to be laid to rest in state funeral
RE
02:59aIndonesia to evaluate coal export ban after january 5 - energy ministry statement
RE
02:57aIndonesia bans coal exports in january to ensure supply for power plants - energy ministry statement
RE
02:39aTurkey jacks up electricity, gas prices for New Year
RE
02:37aJapan PM pledges 2022 will be year of "summit diplomacy" in New Year address
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends tumultuous year near record highs
2Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in ..
3U.S. airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions on last day of t..
4Japan to help build Bill Gates' high-tech nuclear reactor in Wyoming -Y..
5China ends 2021 with worst COVID week since taming original epidemic

HOT NEWS