Turkey keeps lira in check with low-key interventions-sources

* FX reserve sales continue but smaller -banker calculations
* Central bank sold $600 mln to $1 bln last week -bankers
* How long it lasts to depend on C/A balance
* Steps calmed lira crisis last month; inflation soared
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank has scaled
back its currency interventions in January but still spent as
much as $1 billion last week to keep the lira steady after last
month's extreme volatility, according to the calculations of
bankers and economists.
Data shows the bank sold nearly $20 billion in foreign
reserves in December to underpin the currency as it whip-sawed
from 18.4 to 10.25 against the dollar, rattling the major
emerging market economy and sending inflation soaring.
This month, the lira has settled into a tight range https://tmsnrt.rs/3ACssz0
around 13.5 that several bankers described as a managed
exchange rate or "dirty float," after the government took
several steps https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/turkeys-steps-calm-lira-crisis-bolster-fx-reserves-2022-01-27
to boost public confidence and official reserves.
Among the measures are central bank purchases of 25% of
exporters' hard currency revenues and entire payments from
foreigners into a citizenship-for-homes program, as well as
hard currency transfers into a new deposit-protection scheme.
Four bankers told Reuters the measures have beefed up
central bank currency reserves, even as data suggested the bank
continued to sell dollars, albeit at a smaller scale than in
December when they were easier track.
The central bank's reserves were $600 million to $1 billion
short of what would have been expected after last week's
dollar-buying, according to three bankers' calculations of
leading indicators and official data.
That suggests the dollar-selling interventions totalled $600
million to $1 billion, they said, citing central bank balance
sheet and reserves data, as well as lenders' official deposits.
"The central bank not only buys some foreign currency that
comes to the market but also its reserves sales are continuous,
(resulting in) a forex regime directed by the state," said a
senior banker who requested anonymity.
The central bank has not formally announced a market
intervention since mid-December. It declined to comment on any
recent interventions and the bankers' calculations.
Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu on Thursday downplayed claims
of reserve sales and repeated no interventions took place on
Dec. 20 when the lira mounted its all-time biggest daily rally.
He told a news conference that a drop in net foreign reserves to
$7.55 billion in mid-January, a 20 year low, was due to market
volatility and demand from state institutions.
Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said state entities
have a duty to intervene to stabilize the currency as needed.
CAN IT LAST?
Despite last year's costly interventions, the lira shed 44%
of its value in 2021 due largely to unorthodox interest rate
cuts urged by President Tayyip Erdogan whose sweeping new
economic program focuses on exports, credit and investment.
As a result, inflation hit a 19-year high of 36% last month
and is expected to approach 50% this winter, sharply eroding
Turks' earnings and savings.
Turkey's ability to keep intervening in currency markets
depend on its ability to bring in hard currencies via exports,
tourism, swaps and other means, economists and bankers say.
The main opposition party has criticized the mandate for
exporters to sell 25% of FX revenues to the central bank as
wasteful, and some companies said it strained finances.
Authorities have not revealed how much the bank has
purchased from exporters nor from foreign home-buyers under the
new measures adopted this month, leaving it to the bankers to
estimate their volumes, and consequently the scale of market
interventions.
As Erdogan praised the currency stability this month and
promised to address the "inflation bubble," Kavcioglu said the
central bank has made lira a top priority.
Marek Drimal at Societe Generale said, however, focusing
monetary policy on the currency "may prove very challenging,"
given expected further rise in inflation and seasonal current
account swings are likely to keep the lira volatile.
He said, for now "intervention is likely to be on the table"
to stop lira sliding beyond 14 to the dollar.
In 2019-2020 a raft of market interventions, conducted via
state banks to support the lira, wiped out $128 billion of
central bank reserves and emerged as a focus of what opposition
parties called government mismanagement.
The lira has plunged 72% versus the dollar in the last four
years.
