Turkey: macro-Financial situation

The Economic Notes address specific matters relating to conjunctural developments and to methodological and statistical issues. They seek to bring the papers and analyses of the Banco de España to the attention of the general public and to improve knowledge of the Spanish economy.
Since January 2017 the Economic Notes have been disseminated ahead of the related quarterly Economic Bulletin and are listed by release date or by subject.
