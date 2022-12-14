Turkey raises euro rate for medicine prices by 36.77% -Official Gazette

ISTANBUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Turkey raised the euro-lira
conversion rate for medicine prices by 36.77%, the country's
Official Gazette said on Wednesday.
"First step for solution of medicine shortage in the market
was taken... The price update which was supposed to happen in
February was brought forward," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca
said on Twitter.
Manufacturers and importers have said they are experiencing
losses as the conversion rate is set well below the market rate
and requested an adjustment to the pricing.
According to a Reuters calculation, the new rate would be
around 10.8 lira per euro, still well below the market rate for
the euro, which was 19.8036 at 0524 GMT.
(Reporting by Mehmet Dinar and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)