Turkey's Erdogan Ousts Central Bank Governor in Surprise Move

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ousted the governor of the central bank late Friday in a surprise move that risks plunging the country into further economic turbulence.

The removal of central bank governor Naci Agbal means that Turkey will have its third central bank chief in two years as the country has weathered a series of economic and geopolitical crises.

Mr. Agbal was replaced with Sahap Kavcioglu, a former member of parliament from Mr. Erdogan's Justice and Development Party and columnist for the pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak, according to a presidential decree published in Turkey's official Gazette.

Since Mr. Agbal was appointed in November, the central bank raised interest rates significantly in an effort to fight inflation. Turkey's central bank lifted its key rate to 15% from 10.25% in November, and followed that up with a move to 17% in December.

Those moves, and the follow-up Thursday, were a response to a rapid rebound in economic activity in the second half of last year that left Turkey as the only member of the Group of 20 leading economies apart from China to record growth last year.

However, that expansion exacerbated a longstanding problem with high inflation, which at more than 15% in February was three times the central bank's target.

Following a currency crisis in 2018, Turkey has experienced a series of economic and geopolitical crises that have resulted in a steep decline of Turkish Lira.

The central bank's decision to raise its key interest rate Thursday came amid growing uncertainty for emerging markets such as Turkey. A stronger U.S. recovery is prompting a rise in long-term U.S. bond yields, which attracts more investors to buy dollars at the expense of emerging-market currencies.

