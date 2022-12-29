Turkey's Erdogan drops retirement age requirement for millions

ANKARA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan
eliminated a retirement age requirement on Wednesday in a move
that allows more than 2 million Turkish workers to retire
immediately, less than six months before an election.
The announcement was made during a news conference and
follows Erdogan's ruling AK Party delivering a hefty hike to the
minimum wage last week as part of a campaign to win back voter
support eroded by inflation, a fall in the lira, and a sharp
drop in living standards.
The new arrangement will benefit people who started working
before September 1999, when the law regulating retirement
requirements changed, and who have completed 20-25 years of
social security-registered working life.
Previously, the retirement age was set at 58 years for
women and 60 for men.
Labour and Social Security Minister Vedat Bilgin said
the new system would cost over 100 billion lira ($5.35 billion).
"We don't know how much more than 100 billion lira the new
system will cost, because we don't know how many people will
immediately decide to get retired under new system," Bilgin said
on Thursday, speaking on state broadcaster TRT Haber.
Erdogan earlier said 2.25 million people were eligible to
retire immediately. There are currently 13.9 million pensioners
in Turkey.
Labour groups had been protesting the minimum age
requirement for several years, asking that instead workers
should just be required to complete the mandatory number of work
days to retire. The move is seen giving a boost to Erdogan
before a critical election due in June.
In two decades in power, Erdogan has overseen a
crackdown on dissent and in recent years adopted unorthodox
economic policies that helped push the lira down to one tenth of
its value against the dollar a decade ago.
($1 = 18.7021 liras)
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; additional reporting by Huseyin
Hayatsever; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Grant McCool)