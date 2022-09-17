Turkey's Erdogan targets joining Shanghai Cooperation Organisation -media

ISTANBUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said
he was targeting membership of the Shanghai Cooperation
Organisation (SCO) for NATO-member Turkey, broadcaster NTV and
other media said on Saturday.
He was speaking to reporters after attending the SCO summit
in Uzbekistan before heading to the United States.
"Our relations with these countries will be moved to a much
different position with this step," Erdogan said.
"When asked if he meant membership of the SCO, he said, "Of
course, that's the target".
Turkey is currently a dialogue partner of the SCO, whose
members are China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan,
Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Amid bilateral discussions at the summit, Erdogan had talks
with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan said Turkey
and Russia had reached a deal resolving a dispute over a nuclear
power plant being built at Akkuyu in southern Turkey.
NTV reported Erdogan as saying that the Turkish contractor
IC Ictas had been reinstated in the project, confirming comments
by two sources to Reuters on Friday.
Last month, the Russian state nuclear energy company
Rosatom, which is running the project, terminated its contract
with IC Ictas over what it called "numerous violations".
"God willing we will be able to finish and inaugurate the
first (Akkuyu) unit in 2023," Erdogan added.
(Reporting by Daren Butler, Editing by Louise Heavens)