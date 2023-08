LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir announced a global restructuring on Tuesday, saying it plans to cut 2,500 jobs across five countries, or 10.9% of its total workforce.

Getir will continue to operate in Turkey, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States, the company said in a statement. The struggling company last month announced its exit from Italy, Spain, and Portugal. (Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)