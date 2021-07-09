Turkey's May Current-Account Deficit Widened on Month

By Kyle Morris

Turkey's current-account deficit widened on month in May, the country's central bank said Friday.

The current-account deficit for May stood at $3.08 billion compared with a deficit of $1.71 billion for April, according to the data.

Turkey's current-account deficit narrowed by $919 million compared with the same month a year earlier.

The 12-month rolling deficit was $31.85 billion, the central bank said.

