Basis Points U.S. mortgage rates have backed off the six-month high they reached a week ago. The average rate on the standard 30-year fixed mortgage slipped to 6.71%, according to a survey of lenders released Thursday by mortgage-finance giant Freddie Mac. A week ago, mortgage rates were at 6.79%, the highest level since they briefly topped 7% this fall. Bank borrowing from the Federal Reserve rose in early June for the sixth week in a row and topped $100 billion for the first time in two months, pointing to low-level but ongoing stress in the U.S. financial system. Total bank borrowing increased by $5.7 billion to $103.3 billion in the seven days ending June 7. (MarketWatch) Worker filings for U.S. unemployment benefits increased sharply last week, a possible early sign of cooling in the strong labor market. Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, rose by 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 261,000 in the week ended June 3, the Labor Department said, marking their highest level since Oct. 30, 2021, when claims were 264,000. The four-week average of weekly claims, which smooths volatility in the weekly numbers, rose by 7,500 to 237,250. (Dow Jones Newswires) U.S. wholesale inventories ticked down again in April as the upward trajectory seen throughout the pandemic continued to unwind in 2023, according to data from the Commerce Department. Inventories of merchant wholesalers slipped 0.1% in April compared with the previous month, and the stock of unsold goods held by wholesalers also fell sequentially in March by a revised 0.2%. (DJN) Inflation in Mexico fell in May to its lowest rate in more than a year-and-a-half, led by lower energy prices and a decline in food inflation. The consumer-price index fell 0.22% last month, bringing the 12-month inflation rate down to 5.84% from 6.25% in April, the National Statistics Institute said. Core CPI, which excludes energy and fresh produce, rose 0.32% for the month, with the annual rate down to 7.39% from 7.67% in April. (DJN) People's Bank of China Gov. Yi Gang said the nation's economic growth will be "relatively high" in the second quarter due to base effects and consumer inflation will pick up in the second half of the year. (DJN) The Philippine central bank will cut its reserve requirement ratio, effective June 30, in a bid to ensure stable domestic liquidity and credit conditions, it said Thursday. (DJN) Feedback Loop

