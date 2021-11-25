Turkey's Tupras to produce SAF: Correction

Corrects volume of SAF output in paragraph 1

Turkish refining firm Tupras plans to produce 300,000 t/yr of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), after converting a unit at its 227,000 b/d Izmir plant.

Tupras said it plans to start producing hydro-processed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) SAF in 2026, after the conversion of an existing unit at the Izmir refinery is complete. It added that SAF production capacity will triple by 2035.

It said it will use second generation feedstocks - such as agricultural and animal waste and used cooking oil (UCO) - to produce SAF. Tupras will require around 400,000t of feedstocks for its biofuels production, and will at least partially rely on imports as Turkey does not have the capacity to supply the total feedstock volume required domestically, Tupras general manager Ibrahim Yelmenoglu said today.

Up to 10pc of Tupras' total jet fuel production will be SAF by 2030, the firm also said today. It produced around 1.9mn t of jet fuel in the first nine months of 2021.

Tupras also plans to produce bio-LPG and bio-naphtha from the feedstocks, along with bio-jet. In total, 400,000t/yr of biofuels will be produced, with SAF accounting for 75pc of this. The company has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, with plans to diversify its portfolio after adding renewable and biofuels production.

The firm will also invest in renewable electricity and hydrogen as part of its plans to reach net-zero emissions. It plans to install 400 MW/yr of electrolysis capacity in 2030 and then scale up to 1 GW/yr in 2035, while also converting all its hydrogen production to green hydrogen.

Tupras said it expects Turkey's fossil fuel demand to peak in 2030, and expects around 45pc of total consumption to be alternative and renewable fuels by 2050. Turkey's diesel demand - the primary product in the country - rose by 0.5pc year on year to 22.7mn t in 2020, according to data from energy regulator EPDK.

In the west Mediterranean, Italian integrated energy firm Eni has started producing co-processed sustainable aviation fuel at its 84,000 b/d Taranto refinery, the first step towards a target to produce 500,000 t/yr of biojet by 2030.

By Enes Tunagur and Bea O'Kelly