Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Turkey's lira, bonds extend decline on inflation, rate cut concerns

06/08/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration

ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey's lira tumbled more than 2% against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday and its bonds dropped sharply as worries grew over a surge in inflation and depleted official reserves, fuelled by President Tayyip Erdogan's pledge this week to continue cutting interest rates.

The lira weakened as far as 17.196 to the dollar, heading toward the record low of 18.4 it hit on Dec. 20 during a currency crisis triggered by a series of unorthodox interest rates cuts.

The currency has weakened in 12 of the last 14 sessions and shed 22% this year, after a 44% loss last year. The depreciation, combined with annual inflation of 73%, has left households badly strained ahead of elections set for mid-2023.

Erdogan set off the latest bout of weakness after a cabinet meeting on Monday when he said Turkey will not raise rates but rather continue cutting them in the face of high living costs.

"Given the imbalances, an economic soft-landing seems to be the best-case scenario but achieving that is not going to be easy or desirable ahead of the elections," said Emre Akcakmak, Dubai-based senior consultant to East Capital.

The central bank has used its foreign reserves to support the lira since the December crisis, prompting traders to call it a managed market or a "dirty float".

Government officials are looking for exchange-rate sustainability, a senior banker told Reuters, adding that corporate foreign currency demand due to import payments was observed in the market.

"The policies emphasise sustainability in the exchange rate. I see the latest weakening as a healthy move in FX policy because a heavier price will be paid if this is not done," said the banker, requesting anonymity.

The central bank's net foreign reserves were $12.2 billion at the end of May but they are deeply negative once swaps are deducted. With limited success, Turkey has sought foreign currency swap lines to help restore its buffer.

The lira has been the worst performer in emerging markets for several years due largely to economic and monetary policy concerns under Erdogan's government.

Sovereign dollar bonds also felt the pain with yields pushing into the double digits, Refinitiv data showed.

Turkey five-year credit default swaps soared 32 basis points (bps) from Tuesday's close to 769 bps, levels last seen during the global financial crisis in 2008, data from S&P Global showed.

Yields on the local 10-year government bond added more than 200 basis points on the day to 24.78%.

"Recent comments on lowering interest rates may have accelerated the lira weakness, but there are many more fundamental reasons behind it," Akcakmak said.

A soaring trade deficit, an accelerated drop in the central bank's foreign reserves, rising external financing costs and "unstoppable inflation" are all pressuring the lira, he added.

(Additional reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun in Istanbul and Jorgelina do Rosario and Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by Daren Butler, Jonathan Spicer and Cynthia Osterman)

By Nevzat Devranoglu


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:34pEgypt extends ban on staples including wheat, flour and corn for three more months -document
RE
02:32pTwo Britons, Moroccan risk death penalty after guilty pleas in Donetsk court -Russian news agency
RE
02:28pChile's Codelco stops smelter for maintenance after environmental incident
RE
02:26pTurkey's lira, bonds extend decline on inflation, rate cut concerns
RE
02:25pU.S. will discuss climate, elections with Brazil during the Summit for Americas
RE
02:24pCFTC eyes potential oversight of cryptocurrencies, carbon trading - commissioner
RE
02:17pLockheed expects to begin deliveries of F-16 combat jets in 2024
RE
02:16pU.S. senator to convene classified briefing on semiconductors amid chip shortage - sources
RE
02:13pU.S. asks whether China, Russia's North Korea vetoes are putting ties over world security
RE
02:08pWorld Bank to fund $900 million development projects in east Congo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AMD, Exxon, Target, Home Depot...
2BYD Executive Says Company to Supply Batteries to Tesla
3European shares slip as Credit Suisse profit warning weighs on banks
4Royal Vopak: Capital Markets Update
5Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - IMC S.A.: Convening notice to..

HOT NEWS