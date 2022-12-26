Turkey's natural gas find in Black Sea now comes to 710 bcm -Erdogan

ISTANBUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The total volume of natural
gas Turkey has discovered in the Black Sea now amounts to 710
billion cubic metres (bcm) after a new field was located and a
previous find was revised higher, President Tayyip Erdogan said
on Monday.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said Turkey had
discovered a new reserve of 58 bcm in the Caycuma-1 field, in
addition to revising up an estimated volume in the Sakarya field
to 652 bcm from the previous 540 bcm.
"As a result of the analysis of the data, we have revised
the previously declared 540 billion cubic-metre reserve to 652
billion cubic metres," Erdogan said, adding that Turkey had
drilled 13 wells in the Sakarya field.
"With our new discovery at Caycuma-1, our gas reserve in the
Black Sea has risen by 170 billion cubic metres to 710 billion
cubic metres," he said.
Erdogan said last month that Turkey is on track for the
Sakarya gas field to go online in 2023. He said on Monday that
the newly discovered Caycuma-1 field would be connected to the
Sakarya field and from there to the national grid.
Turkey, which has little oil and gas, is highly dependent on
imports from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as LNG imports
from Qatar, the United States, Nigeria and Algeria for its gas.
Turkey has also been exploring for hydrocarbon resources in
the Mediterranean, where its operations in disputed waters have
stoked tensions with Greece and Cyprus.
Separaetly, Russian President Vladimir Putin has floated the
idea of setting up a "gas hub" in Turkey following explosions
that damaged Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic
Sea and halted its direct gas sales to Germany.
