Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Turkey's natural gas find in Black Sea now comes to 710 bcm -Erdogan

12/26/2022 | 01:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISTANBUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The total volume of natural gas Turkey has discovered in the Black Sea now amounts to 710 billion cubic metres (bcm) after a new field was located and a previous find was revised higher, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said Turkey had discovered a new reserve of 58 bcm in the Caycuma-1 field, in addition to revising up an estimated volume in the Sakarya field to 652 bcm from the previous 540 bcm.

"As a result of the analysis of the data, we have revised the previously declared 540 billion cubic-metre reserve to 652 billion cubic metres," Erdogan said, adding that Turkey had drilled 13 wells in the Sakarya field.

"With our new discovery at Caycuma-1, our gas reserve in the Black Sea has risen by 170 billion cubic metres to 710 billion cubic metres," he said.

Erdogan said last month that Turkey is on track for the Sakarya gas field to go online in 2023. He said on Monday that the newly discovered Caycuma-1 field would be connected to the Sakarya field and from there to the national grid.

Turkey, which has little oil and gas, is highly dependent on imports from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as LNG imports from Qatar, the United States, Nigeria and Algeria for its gas.

Turkey has also been exploring for hydrocarbon resources in the Mediterranean, where its operations in disputed waters have stoked tensions with Greece and Cyprus.

Separaetly, Russian President Vladimir Putin has floated the idea of setting up a "gas hub" in Turkey following explosions that damaged Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea and halted its direct gas sales to Germany. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.67% 84.49 Delayed Quote.8.47%
NATIONAL GRID PLC -0.80% 989.6 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.06% 233.1679 Real-time Quote.33.51%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.37% 68.25 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.06% 18.6622 Delayed Quote.40.16%
WTI 1.23% 79.387 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Latest news "Economy"
02:36pElon Musk says around 100 Starlinks now active in Iran
RE
02:22pTunisia union threatens to 'occupy the streets,' rejects 2023 budget
RE
02:03pPeru arrests six generals amid graft investigation of ex-President Castillo
RE
01:55pRussia's Sberbank urges Glencore to resolve dispute over oil bill
RE
01:47p'Travel insanity': U.S. passengers stranded by winter storm
RE
01:35pCanada's First Quantum CEO in Panama for talks with govt, source says
RE
01:31pBolsonaro's call to arms inspired foiled Brazil bomb plot, police are told
RE
01:10pTurkey's natural gas find in Black Sea now comes to 710 bcm -Erdogan
RE
01:06pApple Japan hit with $98 million in back taxes- Nikkei
RE
12:47pTen killed after Burkina Faso bus hits landmine on Christmas Day
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. retail sales grows 7.6% in holiday season -Mastercard data
2Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
3Russia's Power Machines completes first high-power gas turbine to repla..
4Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - med..
5How does Shake Shack measure up to the competition?

HOT NEWS