Turkey's new cenbank chief to hold call with bankers Sunday -sources

ISTANBUL, March 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's new central bank
governor, Sahap Kavcioglu, plans to hold an online conference
call with the heads of private and public lenders on Sunday to
discuss the current situation, two sources with direct knowledge
of the call said on Sunday.
The call with bank CEOs is planned for late in the
afternoon, the sources told Reuters, and comes as bankers and
investors scrambled to understand the shock leadership overhaul.
President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly sacked former central bank
chief Naci Agbal in the early hours on Saturday, two days after
a sharp interest rate hike. It was the third time since mid-2019
that the president had ousted the head of the central bank.
The central bank did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing
by Catherine Evans)